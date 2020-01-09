|
Esposito Enrico Domenico Passed away before his time on 27th December 2019, aged 35 years, after a courageous battle.
Amazing Husband to Anna.
The Best Daddy to Gabria and Giorgio,
Adored Son to Domenico and Maddalena, Brother and
Brother -in-Law to Marianna, Toni, Bert, Ravi , Joe, Marco and Lidia.
A Much Loved Grandson, Nephew and Uncle. Pasquale & Maria's Cherished Son-in-Law.
A Loyal Friend to all who knew him.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Francesca Cabrini R.C. Church, Bedford, on Monday 20th January 2020 at 2.00 pm followed by interment at Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Brain & Spine Foundation and/or
Sue Ryder St John's Hospice
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020