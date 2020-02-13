|
Eric William Brown Of Bedford.
Passed away on
21st December 2019, aged 92 years.
Eric was predeceased
by his loving wife Sybil Brown,
and his parents, Percy and Mabel Brown also of Bedford.
The funeral service will be held at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
at 12:15pm
on Monday, 24th February 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
The Guild House can be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville
Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE. Telephone 01234359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020