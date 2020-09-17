|
DEACON Esther Simpson 20 December 1921 - 7 September 2020
Passed away peacefully at
Sharnbrook House Care Home
aged 98 years.
Beloved wife to
William Harry Deacon (deceased),
loving mum to Bruce, John and Stuart,
grandmother to Tina and Sandie
and great-grandmother to
Henry and Thomas.
A private funeral service
has been arranged.
All enquiries to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Bedford, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 17, 2020