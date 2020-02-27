|
WHITEHEAD Evelyn In loving memory of Eve Whitehead, who passed away
peacefully on
the 8th February 2020,
following an unexpected illness.
Loving mum, grandmother,
great-grandmother and treasured friend who will be greatly missed.
Her funeral will be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford at 11.30am on Friday 13th March 2020.
It would be lovely if mourners could wear a token purple or red.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, a charity she did much voluntary work for, may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020