DEFEO Felicia
Passed away at home suddenly
on the 19th December 2019
aged 87 years.
Loving and devoted Wife of
Alessandro (deceased)
A special Mum, Nonna and
Great-Nonna.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Francesca Cabrini R.C. Church, Woburn Road, Bedford on
Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 10.30am followed by an interment at Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford at
12 noon. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to the British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway,
Bedford,
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Deceduto serenamente il
19 Dicembre all eta di 87 anni
Amata moglie di Alessandro (deceduto)
speciale Madre, Nonna e Bisnonna
Messe funebre avra luogo alla
Chiesa di San Francesca Cabrini, Woburn Road, Bedford
Mercoledi 15 Gennaio 2020
alle oro 10.30
seguira seputura a Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford
Vi chiediamo cortesemente
solo fiori dalla famiglia
Donazioni e oferte se desiderato per
Heart Foundation Research UK
possono essere inviati cura di
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 2, 2020