Fiona Barnes Notice
Fiona Caroline Joan
Barnes Sadly passed away on
12th September 2020,
aged 67. Wife to George (deceased).
Sister to Alison (deceased),
Karen and Vicky.
Loving Mother to Austin, Alex,
Abigail and Phillip. Grandma to
8 grandchildren.
A private funeral will be held.
Donations are welcome for
St Johns Special School and College and can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 1, 2020
