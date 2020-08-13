|
|
|
Folarin Olayemi Akerele ESQ
Barrister at Law (1961-2020)
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother Folarin Olayemi Akerele. He passed away in London on July 2nd 2020.
He was a Lagos based Barrister
for 36 years. His achievements
include several outstanding cases.
As a born again Christian he totally committed to his faith. He was an excellent minister of Christ.
We love him ,but God loves him more.
Romans 8:2. John 11:25
'I am the resurrection, and the life:
he that believeth in me,though he
were dead, yet shall he live'.
Ecclesiastes 3:1-2,4. 1 Cor 15: 54-55
Funeral Service took place
August 7th 2020.
He is survived by :
His Wife, Mrs Ugochi Akerele
His nieces and nephew include: Andreea Akerele-Francis, Robert Akerele-Miles, Christa Akerele,
Anna Akerele, Isabel Akerele Francis (grandniece). Siblings, Lucia Akerele, Evaristo Akerele.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 13, 2020