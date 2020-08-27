|
|
|
Forbes Grant Of Renhold, Bedfordshire, passed away peacefully with his
wife and two children at his side
on 14th August 2020, on the
morning of his 78th birthday.
Beloved husband of nearly 50 years to Anne, devoted Dad to Duncan and Fiona, and doting Grandpa/Buppa to his 4 granddaughters - Jessie, Edie, Siena and Georgia. A proud Scot,
he was an inspiration to many
and his quick wit endeared him
to all who knew him.
He will be sorely missed by all
his family and many friends.
His funeral is by invitation only and will take place on Thursday 27th August at All Saints Church, Renhold.
Should you wish to donate to Headway Bedford or Carers in Bedfordshire in Forbes' memory, you can do so on
www.memorygiving.com
For further enquiries, contact
Neville Funeral Service
on 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 27, 2020