|
|
|
HEADLAND Frances Elaine Sadly passed away peacefully on
8th November
2020, aged 99 years.
Mother to Barbara,
Patricia and Jacqueline,
beloved Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother who will be sadly missed by all of her family.
A private funeral service
will be taking place.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for the
Royal British Legion (Cranfield Branch)
may be sent to
A.L. & G. Abbott Funeral Directors,
150, Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds. MK42 8BH. Tel: 01234-843222
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 19, 2020