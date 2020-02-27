|
|
|
HUNT Frances Isabel
(nee Watts) Sadly passed away at Bedford Hospital on 14th February 2020.
Wife of the late Joseph Frederick Hunt (1982). Loving sister to Olive
(dec'd) and to Ron in Canada.
Dearly loved mother to all her children;
Kevin, Diane, Colin, Gillian,
Neal and Trisha.
Grandmother to 14 and
Great Grandmother to 13.
Funeral service to take place at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Linkway Bedford MK41 9HF 11.00am on Tuesday 17th March 2020, followed by interment at Foster Hill Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Cancer Research UK
and may be given via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquires to Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020