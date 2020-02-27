|
|
|
SHELDON (née Mountain)
Frances Mary (Mary) of Silsoe, died at home on
12th February 2020
with the family around her after
a long battle with Dementia.
She will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral Service takes place
at 10.45am on Thursday 5th March
at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Please wear something bright.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for the
Alzheimer's Society may be made
via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020