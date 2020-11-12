Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Francis Willison

Francis Willison Notice
WILLISON Francis Michael Of Maulden passed away peacefully
on 31st October 2020, aged 66 years.
A private funeral service will take place at Maulden Church
on 19th November 2020 at 12.30pm. The family invite you to pay your respects along his final journey from his home address to Maulden Church through the village.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired, for
the British Heart Foundation or
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 12, 2020
