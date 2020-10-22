Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Bavington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Bavington

Notice Condolences

Frank Bavington Notice
Bavington Frank William of Wootton, Bedfordshire.

Passed away peacefully on
10th October 2020 aged 90 years. Beloved husband to his late wife
Joyce for 65 years. dad to Robert, Beverley, Ian (deceased) and Barry,
a cherished brother, brother-in-law, grandad, great- grandad, uncle
and a good friend to many.
A private Funeral Service will be held
on 27th October 2020. No flowers please but donations, if desired, for
The Primrose Unit, Bedford Hospital may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds MK42 8BH or
via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Any enquiries call (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -