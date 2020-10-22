|
|
|
Bavington Frank William of Wootton, Bedfordshire.
Passed away peacefully on
10th October 2020 aged 90 years. Beloved husband to his late wife
Joyce for 65 years. dad to Robert, Beverley, Ian (deceased) and Barry,
a cherished brother, brother-in-law, grandad, great- grandad, uncle
and a good friend to many.
A private Funeral Service will be held
on 27th October 2020. No flowers please but donations, if desired, for
The Primrose Unit, Bedford Hospital may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds MK42 8BH or
via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Any enquiries call (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 22, 2020