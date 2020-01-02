|
|
|
BOSTON Frank Passed away peacefully on
15th December 2019
aged 79 years
in the presence of his family.
Much loved Father to Alison
and Thomas.
Father-In-Law to Rosie.
Devoted Grandad to Isobelle,
Edward, Grace and Fern.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 8th January 2020
at All Saints Church, Wilstead at 2.00pm followed by
burial into churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
made payable to
Tibbs Dementia Foundation
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 2, 2020