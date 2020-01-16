Home

READER FRANK Passed away peacefully at The Village Green Care Home, Marston Moretaine on 11th January 2020
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
loving father and grandfather.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 6th February at 11.30am.
No flowers, donations if desired for SSAFA (The Armed Forces Charity) or The Village Green Care Home may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 16, 2020
