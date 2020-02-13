|
|
|
CHANDLER Frederick Cyril Passed away peacefully on
1st February 2020 at Parkside Residential Home aged 87 years.
A loving father, brother, uncle,
grandfather and great-grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
3.15pm on Friday 6th March 2020
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
Parkside Residential Home Amenities Fund may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020