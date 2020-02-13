Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
15:15
Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford
View Map
Frederick Chandler Notice
CHANDLER Frederick Cyril Passed away peacefully on
1st February 2020 at Parkside Residential Home aged 87 years.
A loving father, brother, uncle,
grandfather and great-grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
3.15pm on Friday 6th March 2020
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
Parkside Residential Home Amenities Fund may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020
