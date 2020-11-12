|
|
|
KING Frederick William of Kempston Rural, Bedfordshire, passed away
peacefully on 16th October 2020
aged 92 years.
Beloved husband to his
late wife Jean Eileen,
dad to Julie and Peter, grandad to
Samantha, Emma and Charlotte
and great-grandad to
Olivia and Summer.
A private funeral service
has been arranged.
No flowers please but
donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 12, 2020