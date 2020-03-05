|
|
|
Dawson Gail Vivienne
Passed away at home on
14th February 2020
Beloved Wife to Roger,
Mum to Lee and Glen,
Mother-in-law to
Jayne and Jeni, Sister to Jackie.
A much loved and fun Nana to
Abbie, Matthew, Evan and Rae.
Funeral Service will be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
on 11th March 2020 at 10.45am.
Flowers welcome.
Donations can also be made to
Cancer Research UK and the
Teenage Cancer Trust
c/o Shires Funeral Directors,
360 Goldington Road,
Bedford, MK41 9NS.
Tel: 01234 356999
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020