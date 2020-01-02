|
Gary Clive Halling Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on
17th December 2019 aged 64 years.
Beloved Husband to Wendy.
Loving Dad to Thomas and Ben.
Will be missed by
Thor, Taryn, Frank and Pepe.
Funeral will take place at 3:15pm on Thursday 16th January 2020 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for UK German Shepherd Rescue can be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 2, 2020