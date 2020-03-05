|
WILLIAMS Gary Russell Sadly and suddenly passed away on 26th February 2020 aged 59 years. Beloved son to Betty (deceased) and Ernest (deceased) and loving brother to Donald, Vanessa and Ann. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at 11.30am on Wednesday 25th March 2020 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
By request clothing to be
smart casual and not black.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the
Bedford & District Cerebral Palsy Society may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020