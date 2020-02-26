Home

VENTRESS Geoffrey Sadly passed away on 17th February 2020 aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Ruth,
father to Alison & Mark, and grandfather to Gavin & Lauren.
He will be greatly missed but always loved and never forgotten.
Cremation service to be held at 10.00am on Tuesday 10th March at Bedford Crematorium followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at 11.30am at Maulden Baptist Church.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Christian Family Concern may be made
via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 26, 2020
