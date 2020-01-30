|
|
|
Hall George Ian (known
as Ian)
Died peacefully with his family around him at the Sue Ryder Hospice on
15th January 2020, aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved and treasured
husband of June.
Adored grandfather of Chris,
Steph, Alex and Lois and
a much loved great-grandfather.
Funeral to take place on Monday,
10th February, 2.30pm,
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
but donations may be made to
Sue Ryder and at the service.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE,
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 30, 2020