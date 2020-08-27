|
|
|
George
MAGUIRE Died peacefully in Anjulita Court on
12th August 2020, aged 92 years.
Loving husband to Sylvia
(who died in January)
and dear father to Anne and Andrew and also a wonderful grandpa.
A private funeral service will be held.
Service of thanksgiving TBA
at later date.
Gifts in memory to MHA (Anjulita Court Amenity Fund) and Karibuni Children can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel no: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 27, 2020