Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Gerald Fisher

Gerald Fisher Notice
Fisher Gerald Henry Sadly passed
away at
Bedford Hospital
on 8th September 2020,
aged 74 years.
Devoted Husband.
Much loved Dad.
Adored Grandad.
Forever in our hearts and thoughts.
He will be deeply missed by all
of his family.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints' Church, Cople
on Wednesday 7th October 2020
at 10.30 followed by burial at
All Saints' Church Cemetery, Cople.
Family flowers only please
Donations if desire made payable to
Primrose Unit
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 24, 2020
