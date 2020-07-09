Home

Gerald
Kavanagh
(Gerry) Passed away suddenly at home
on 25th June 2020, aged 73 years.
Much loved Husband of Sandra, Brother of Janet, Brother in law of
Val and Tony, Uncle and Great Uncle
- all loved dearly by Gerry.
A funeral service will take place for immediate family and friends.
Donations can be made for
Bedford Hospital NHS Trust
Charitable Fund (Primrose Unit)
via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on July 9, 2020
