Taylor (née Valoti)
Germaine 3/4/1927 - 26/6/2020
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family
aged 93 years.
A much loved wife of Jack,
mum to Michael and Robert
and loving nannie to Jessica,
Peter, Sarah, Jonathan and David.
Born in Italy, raised in Pagny-sur-Moselle, France where she met her lifelong love Jack. Eventually settled in Flitwick for almost six decades where she became a dedicated and active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and several local groups
that offered her both long lasting friendships and an opportunity
to give to her community.
She will be missed by all.
Three little words, forget me not.
Don't seem much, but mean a lot.
Just a memory fond and true,
To show, by all, we think of you.
A private service will be held for
close family, with family flowers only.
A memorial service to be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Flitwick.
Donations if desired for the
Sue Ryder Charity, online at www.memorygiving.com/
germainetaylor
Published in Bedford Today on July 9, 2020