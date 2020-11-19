Home

Gilbert Footer Notice
FOOTER Gilbert (Chick) Passed away in his sleep at
Dane Croft Care Home on
9th November 2020, aged 98 years.
Husband to Mollie, much loved Father to Marilyn Susan & Ian,
also a special Gramps to 8
and Great Gramps to 5.
A private funeral service will take place at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Thanks go to the staff at
Dane Croft Care Home
for all their care and support.
Donations are being accepted for
Alzheimer's Research UK
and may be sent to
A.L. & G. Abbott Funeral Directors,
150, Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds. MK42 8BH or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 19, 2020
