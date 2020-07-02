Home

Gillian Daniels

Notice Condolences

Gillian Daniels Notice
Daniels Gillian Anne
(Nee Stanbridge) SRN Passed away peacefully at home
on 19th June 2020, aged 82 years,
after a long illness, bravely borne.
Devoted Wife to John,
loving Mother to Philip,
Grandma to Amy, Oliver and Sofia.
Always in our thoughts.
Keep Gillian and the family
in your prayers
on Tuesday 7th July 2020.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired made payable to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on July 2, 2020
