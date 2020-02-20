|
|
|
GLEN NORMAN 1932-2020
Formerly of Elstow.
Passed away in Bedford Hospital
on 8th February 2020.
Reunited with his beloved Wife Ann. Father to Alan (deceased),
Martin and Glenys.
Much loved Grandad to
Trevor, Joanne and Paul and his
5 Great Grandchildren.
Glen will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service takes place at 4.00pm on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Tibbs Dementia Foundation can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020