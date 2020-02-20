|
MURFITT Glenda Jane Passed away peacefully on
21st January 2020 aged 82 years.
Loving wife of Philip (deceased),
much loved mum of Lesley, Beverley,
Kevin (deceased) and Craig (deceased), mother-in-law to Steve
and Owen. Cherished grandma of
Seb, Harriet, Alex, Jessica and
Ruby and great grandma of 5.
Loved and missed by us all.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th February at 1.45pm.
Flowers or donations for Dementia UK may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020