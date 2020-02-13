|
HOLLAND Glenis Passed away peacefully on
31st January 2020 at Milton
Keynes Hospital, aged 77 years.
Much loved and sadly missed by
Phil, Nikki and Alli. Glenis will be sadly
missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Wednesday 19th February at
11.30am in the Oak Chapel at
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family only flowers. Donations to
Friends of Cobbs Garden Surgery
and may be left in the collection as
you leave the Chapel, or by cheque
to the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020