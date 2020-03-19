Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
12:00
Mount Zion Pentecostal Church Bedford
Burial
Following Services
Norse Road Cemetery
Bedford
Glenville Tomlinson

Notice Condolences

Glenville Tomlinson Notice
Tomlinson Glenville Alexander
'Glen' Passed away suddenly on
17th February 2020, aged 72 years.
Long term Partner of Sally.
Loving Dad to Paul and Levi.
Grandad to Dylan, Ceren and Caleb.
Glen will be sadly missed by
family and friends near and far.
Gone but never forgotten.
Funeral Service to be held at
Mount Zion Pentecostal Church
Bedford on Friday 3rd April 2020
at 12 noon followed by burial at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford.
Family flowers only please.
Donations made payable to
Diabetes UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020
