Barlow Graham Passed away peacefully at
home after a
short illness on
24th January 2020, aged 84 years.
Much loved Husband to Dee,
he will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Norse
Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on
Friday 14th February 2020 at 10:00 am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired made payable to
Sue Ryder St John's Hospice may be
sent c/o Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral
Directors, 35 Chiltern Avenue,
Putnoe, Bedford, MK41 9EQ.
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020