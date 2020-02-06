Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Barlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Barlow

Notice Condolences

Graham Barlow Notice
Barlow Graham Passed away peacefully at
home after a
short illness on
24th January 2020, aged 84 years.
Much loved Husband to Dee,
he will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Norse
Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on
Friday 14th February 2020 at 10:00 am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired made payable to
Sue Ryder St John's Hospice may be
sent c/o Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral
Directors, 35 Chiltern Avenue,
Putnoe, Bedford, MK41 9EQ.
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -