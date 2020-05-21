Home

Graham Humphrey

Graham Humphrey Notice
Humphrey Graham Hugh Of Biddenham,
passed away peacefully
on Friday 1st May 2020
at Bedford Hospital
aged 71 years.
Loving Husband, Father
and Grand Father.

He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

Graham was a Partner at
Borneo Linnells Solicitors.

If you feel you would like to
remember Graham in some way, donations to Parkinson's UK
would be very welcome.
This will go to help fund research
into this disease, and to help
others with Parkinson's.
https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/
SomeoneSpecial/
GrahamHughHumphrey

Memorial Service to
be held at a later date.
Published in Bedford Today on May 21, 2020
