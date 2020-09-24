|
Norman Graham James Died peacefully at home on 4th September 2020, aged 81 years
Devoted Husband to Susan,
dearly loved Dad to Karen and Kevin.
He will be sorely missed by
all of his family.
The family wish to thank all the
carers and district nurses
who helped care for Graham
during his final months at home.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel,
Bedford on Friday 2nd October 2020
at 10.45am by invitation only.
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to
Guide Dogs For The Blind
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 24, 2020