Harley Gwendoline Sadly passed away peacefully on
15th February 2020, aged 74.
A loving wife, mum, nan
and mum in law.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 23rd March 2020, 11.30am
at Norse Road Cemetery Chapel
followed by interment in the Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired,
for Cancer Research UK
may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020