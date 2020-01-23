|
Harold Clack Of Marston Moreteyne
Passed away peacefully on
6th January 2020 aged 94 years. Adored and much loved Dad to Lynda and Aubrey. Cherished and much loved Grandad and Grampy.
Loving Father in law and Step Dad.
He will be truly missed by family
and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 10th February 2020 12.30pm at St Mary's Church Marston Moreteyne followed by private family cremation. Family flowers only please donations if desired for St Mary's Church may be sent via www.memorygiving.com .
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020