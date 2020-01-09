Home

HAROLD LOWE



Suddenly but peacefully at his home on
8th December 2019 aged 76 years.
Beloved Husband to Gill
and loved dearly by his four children Anthony, Matthew, Karen and Stephen, and by his nine Grandchildren, Jake, Molly, Katie, Sean, Tom, Harry, Maisie, Chloe and Zach.
Funeral service to be held at 1.45 on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at Bedford Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020
