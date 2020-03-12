|
|
|
Harold Walker
Passed away on 26th February,
aged 98 years.
Reunited with his Wife Iris.
Loving Dad to Peter, Michael,
Paul, Clive & Kevin
Loving Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother, Uncle and Father in Law.
Funeral service takes place at 2.30pm on Tuesday 24th March at
All Saints Church, Riseley.
Flowers welcome or donations to
The British Heart Foundation
can be given on the day of the service.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE.
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020