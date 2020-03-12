|
|
|
Harry Willson Sadly passed away on 2 March 2020, aged 86, after bravely fighting a short illness.
Devoted husband, much loved Dad, Father-in-Law and wonderful Grandad, he will be greatly missed by all. Harry lived in Bedford most of his life, spending 25 years working
at W H Allen.
Funeral will take place at 4pm on Tuesday, 17 March at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals service. 48 Roff Avenue Bedford
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020