BRIGHTMAN Hazel Passed away peacefully,
after a long illness, at her home in
Stewartby, aged 83 years.
A loving wife to Terry (deceased),
much loved mother
to Tracey and Andrew and
grandmother to Amy.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
10.30am on Wednesday 1st April 2020
at Stewartby United Church.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for FLAG, Bedford
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020