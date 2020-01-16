|
|
|
WILDMAN Heather May Passed away peacefully on
27th December 2019, aged 93 years.
A loving wife to Alec (deceased),
much loved mother to Joanne
and dearest sister to Sylvia.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12.15pm on Monday 27th January 2020 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Wood Green, The Animals Charity may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 16, 2020