Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Wells

Notice Condolences

Ian Wells Notice
Wells Ian John Passed away suddenly on 19 October 2020, aged 62 years. Much loved son of Margaret and the late Fred. Brother to Sue & Barry, father to Adam and uncle to Jack, Lauren, Rosie, Katie, Megan, Millie, Ava & Jakob.
A private Funeral Service will be held on 11 November 2020. No flowers please but donations, if desired, for BiPolar UK may be sent to
AL & G Abbotts Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,Beds, MK42 8BH. Any enquiries call
01234 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -