Wells Ian John Passed away suddenly on 19 October 2020, aged 62 years. Much loved son of Margaret and the late Fred. Brother to Sue & Barry, father to Adam and uncle to Jack, Lauren, Rosie, Katie, Megan, Millie, Ava & Jakob.
A private Funeral Service will be held on 11 November 2020. No flowers please but donations, if desired, for BiPolar UK may be sent to
AL & G Abbotts Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,Beds, MK42 8BH. Any enquiries call
01234 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 5, 2020