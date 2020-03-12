Home

PLOWMAN Iris Beryl Of Flitwick,
passed away peacefully on
28th February 2020, aged 87 years.
A life well lived. Now forever
with her Lord and Saviour.
Will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A Thanksgiving Service will be held
at Flitwick Baptist Church on
Monday 30th March at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
Dementia UK may be sent via http://irisplowman.muchloved.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020
