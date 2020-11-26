Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molyneux Jones Family Funeral Directors
37 St Cuthberts Street
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK40 3JG
01234 363191
Resources
More Obituaries for Iva Barr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iva Barr

Notice Condolences

Iva Barr Notice
BARR Iva Dorothy
BEM It is with great sadness the family
of Iva Barr announces her passing on 17th November 2020, aged 93.

A much loved sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother
and friend to many.

A lady with immense energy and an appetite for adventure.
She will be best remembered for her epic marathon running and fund raising. She will be greatly missed.

Due to current restrictions,
the burial will be by invitation only.

No flowers please.
Memorial donations are welcome for Whizz-Kidz or Macmillan Cancer Support and may be sent to

Molyneux Jones
Family Funeral Directors,
37 St Cuthbert's St,
Bedford MK40 3JG
01234 363191
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -