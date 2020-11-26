|
BARR Iva Dorothy
BEM It is with great sadness the family
of Iva Barr announces her passing on 17th November 2020, aged 93.
A much loved sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother
and friend to many.
A lady with immense energy and an appetite for adventure.
She will be best remembered for her epic marathon running and fund raising. She will be greatly missed.
Due to current restrictions,
the burial will be by invitation only.
No flowers please.
Memorial donations are welcome for Whizz-Kidz or Macmillan Cancer Support and may be sent to
Molyneux Jones
Family Funeral Directors,
37 St Cuthbert's St,
Bedford MK40 3JG
01234 363191
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 26, 2020