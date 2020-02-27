|
BICKNELL Jacqui
(née Babbington) Sadly passed away on
Wednesday 12th February 2020
aged 67 years, at Sue Ryder,
St. John's Hospice, Moggerhanger,
after bravely fighting a short illness.
She was much loved and
will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at
Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford on Wednesday
18th March 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for Sue Ryder,
St. John's may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020