BURSTON James Frederick Fell asleep peacefully at his home in Kempston on 15th January 2020
aged 85 years.
A loving father to Susan (deceased), Tracey (deceased), Robert & Paul.
He was also grandad to Collette,
Dean, Ami & Dougie.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 4.00pm on Friday 14th February 2020 at
Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford. No flowers please but donations if desired for
Sue Ryder, St. John's may
be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020