|
|
|
LONG James Frederick
"Jim" Of Flitwick passed away peacefully on 18th December 2019 aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Rita
and loving father to Peter.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Peter & St. Paul's Church, Flitwick on Wednesday 22nd January at 11.00am, followed by a committal at Bedford Crematorium at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home may be
sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 2, 2020