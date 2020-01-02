Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Resources
More Obituaries for James Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Long

Notice Condolences

James Long Notice
LONG James Frederick
"Jim" Of Flitwick passed away peacefully on 18th December 2019 aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Rita
and loving father to Peter.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Peter & St. Paul's Church, Flitwick on Wednesday 22nd January at 11.00am, followed by a committal at Bedford Crematorium at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home may be
sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -